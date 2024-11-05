In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.
Age: 32
Location: Glasgow
Current industry and job title: Finance, financial advisor
Current salary: £50,000
Number of years employed since school or university: 10
Starting salary: £22,000
Biggest salary jump: From £22,000 to £38,000 in 2017.
Biggest salary drop: From £53,000 to £50,000 in 2024 due to a career break after ill health.
Location: Glasgow
Current industry and job title: Finance, financial advisor
Current salary: £50,000
Number of years employed since school or university: 10
Starting salary: £22,000
Biggest salary jump: From £22,000 to £38,000 in 2017.
Biggest salary drop: From £53,000 to £50,000 in 2024 due to a career break after ill health.
Biggest negotiation regret: I moved sideways at one point in my career, which meant I remained at the same grade and didn't get a pay increase for the move. The new job demanded more hours and work output than was ever required of me previously. I enjoyed this job more but it annoyed me that my employer got more out of me for no additional cost. I should have pushed for a pay increase given the increased responsibility and job ask.
Best salary advice: Base salary isn't everything. When plotting your next move, ensure you consider the whole benefit package on offer. You never know when you might need to use your benefits.