In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Age: 28
Location: London
Current industry and job title: Consulting, strategy and innovation consultant
Current salary: £42,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Six
Starting salary: £31,000
Biggest salary jump: From £37,500 to £50,000 in 2019.
Biggest salary drop: From £53,000 to £42,000 in 2024.
Biggest negotiation regret: I was desperate to leave a role and after a lot of losing out in the final round of interviews, I was just relieved to get a new job when it finally came and didn't negotiate my pay. I realised later they were desperate to hire more people and hadn't had much luck, so I probably could have added a couple of grand if I had tried.
Best salary advice: Have someone in your corner who advocates for you and supports your promotions.