Salary Story: Burnout Is Coming, But I’m Used To My £50k Salary

Age: 24
Location: London
Current industry and job title: Social worker, local authority
Current salary: £50,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Five
Starting salary: £18,000 in 2018
Biggest salary jump: £33,112 to £50,000
Biggest salary drop: £18,000 to £11p/h
Biggest negotiation regret: Accepting the first offer they made rather than going back to negotiate further, as I was happy to be given the job opportunity. This is a mistake, as you see other companies offering their employees a lot more for the same job.
Best salary advice: Don’t accept the first offer or job just because you’re happy to be employed — usually there is something much better out there.