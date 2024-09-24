Salary Story: I’m A Part-Time Working Mum & I Miss Disposable Income

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Age: 33
Location: Yorkshire
Current industry and job title: Art — communications officer
Current salary: £17,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Ten
Starting salary: £19,000
Biggest salary jump: From £25,000 to £30,000 in 2017.
Biggest salary drop: From £35,000 to £25,000 in 2021.
Biggest negotiation regret: I have always negotiated salaries. Admittedly I became more confident as my career progressed but I never shied away from the conversation. That was, after my first full-time job. I asked for £19,000 in the interview, while £21,000 was up for grabs. I walked out happy I got the job but a few years later I realised I had undersold myself majorly and felt almost grateful that they gave me a job.
Best salary advice: As long as you can cover your living costs (which I am finding difficult currently), then it's not all about salary. The job has to work for you and enable you to live the life you want.