My manager (who was paid £40,000) went on a six-month sabbatical and I stepped up to cover his role but my salary was only bumped up to £30,000 from £28,000. I was fuming but didn't negotiate hard enough . I started a dialogue with HR that lasted six months and after a while it left a really bitter taste in my mouth. I then took action by sending directly to HR a job specification for a similar role within the NHS that was paying £8,000 more. Within one day they'd changed my salary to be a few grand more (but still didn't match the NHS salary or my manager's salary, whose job I was essentially doing). I should have taken action sooner but it's very tough negotiating salaries in the charity sector.