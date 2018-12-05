I Make $89,000 & I've Finally Learned How To Take Control Of My Own Career

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Additionally, we are joining forces with SoFi for the next few months to bring you career tips and coaching. We got the low-down from SoFi's career coaches who recommend:
Updating your résumé? Include relevant key words for the role and industry you're applying for so it stands out to the bots and hiring managers alike.
Been in the workforce for at least eight years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here.
Previously, we talked to a 33-year-old senior marketing specialist who regrets not having negotiated early in her career, a 29-year old regional manager in the wine and spirits industry who tripled her salary without changing companies, and a 30-year-old technical business analyst who got a new job with the help of a maintenance person.
Age: 27
Current Location: Portland, OR
Current Industry & Title: Semiconductor Industry, Operations Manager
Starting Salary: $60,000 in 2014
Current Salary: $89,000 + quarterly bonuses (0.5%) + annual bonus (1%)
Number Of Years Employed: 8
Biggest Salary Jump: $30,000 in 2014
Biggest Salary Drop: None.
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Not negotiating a higher starting salary and sign-on bonus when I was offered a permanent position at the company where I had a paid internship. I had no sense of what a typical starting salary was for my position, and I thought what they initially offered me was fair for someone fresh out of college. Now that I'm a part of the recruiting process for our group, I regret not negotiating for more or asking them for a sign-on bonus! If an employer makes you an offer, they will do what it takes so they don’t lose a strong candidate!"
Best Salary-Related Advice: "I’ve learned that you have to take control of your own salary negotiations because, while other people may open up opportunities, no one is always going to advocate or prioritize you. It’s important for me to make my expectations clear and reflect on what I want to do and where I see myself in the future."
Current Location: Portland, OR
Current Industry & Title: Semiconductor Industry, Operations Manager
Starting Salary: $60,000 in 2014
Current Salary: $89,000 + quarterly bonuses (0.5%) + annual bonus (1%)
Number Of Years Employed: 8
Biggest Salary Jump: $30,000 in 2014
Biggest Salary Drop: None.
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Not negotiating a higher starting salary and sign-on bonus when I was offered a permanent position at the company where I had a paid internship. I had no sense of what a typical starting salary was for my position, and I thought what they initially offered me was fair for someone fresh out of college. Now that I'm a part of the recruiting process for our group, I regret not negotiating for more or asking them for a sign-on bonus! If an employer makes you an offer, they will do what it takes so they don’t lose a strong candidate!"
Best Salary-Related Advice: "I’ve learned that you have to take control of your own salary negotiations because, while other people may open up opportunities, no one is always going to advocate or prioritize you. It’s important for me to make my expectations clear and reflect on what I want to do and where I see myself in the future."