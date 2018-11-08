In our series My Salary Story, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least eight years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here.
Previously, we talked to a 33-year old executive assistant who doubled her salary in less than four years, a 37-year old marketing insights manager in the beauty industry who made $85,000 at an internship, and a 37-year old IT professional who got an $8,000 raise with a counter offer.
Age: 30
Current Location: Los Angeles, CA
Current Industry & Title: Financial Services, Technical Analyst
Starting Salary: $32,000 in 2012
Current Salary: $110,000 + up to 10% in yearly bonus
Number Of Years Employed: 6 (almost 7)
Biggest Salary Jump: "From $55,000 to $75,000 in 2014"
Biggest Salary Drop: "I'm so lucky to never have dealt with this yet."
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Not putting very explicit legally binding terms in the contract."
Best Salary-Related Advice: "Always ask. Asking for more doesn't invalidate the offer they gave you in any way — so always ask."
