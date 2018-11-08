Age: 30

Current Location: Los Angeles, CA

Current Industry & Title: Financial Services, Technical Analyst

Starting Salary: $32,000 in 2012

Current Salary: $110,000 + up to 10% in yearly bonus

Number Of Years Employed: 6 (almost 7)

Biggest Salary Jump: "From $55,000 to $75,000 in 2014"

Biggest Salary Drop: "I'm so lucky to never have dealt with this yet."

Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Not putting very explicit legally binding terms in the contract."

Best Salary-Related Advice: "Always ask. Asking for more doesn't invalidate the offer they gave you in any way — so always ask."