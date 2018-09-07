This 37-Year-Old IT Professional Got A $8,000 Raise With A Counter Offer

Age: 37

Current Location: Greater Phoenix, AZ

Current Industry & Title: Project Manager/Tools Engineer, IT

Starting Salary: $55,000 (2003)

Current Salary: $127,000-$137,000 ($112,000 base, with a bonus of $15,000 to $25,000 depending on company performance)

Number Of Years Employed: 15

Biggest Salary Jump: $5,000 base increase plus a $3,000 bonus, and the $15,000-25,000 yearly bonus

Biggest Salary Drop: "I am lucky to say I have not yet had to deal with a salary drop."

Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Not asking for more out of college. I have realized that the lower your base pay, the harder it is to negotiate up. That being said, my initial offer was fair, but I know now that I could have gotten more if I had asked. My regret is not asking."

Best Salary-Related Advice: "The best salary-related advice came from one of the engineers on my team that ironically reported up to me. We became friends and I shared with him that I had an offer from a company I was considering moving to, but was a little unhappy with the initial offer. He and a few friends at work helped me draft a counter-offer letter. Then while editing the letter, he added an additional $10,000 to my original counteroffer. I remember looking at him in shock, and he told me that I deserved it and he was sure I would get it. I decided to leave the number as is and I'm grateful I did because they gave me $8,000 out of the $10,000 I asked for. That's an extra $8,000 that year that I wouldn't have gotten if I hadn't asked for it.