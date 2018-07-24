Age: 29

Current Location: San Jose, CA

Current Industry & Title: Senior Product Marketing Manager, Tech

Starting Salary: $33,000 (2011)

Current Salary: $170,000 base with a $15,000 yearly bonus

Number Of Years Employed: 8

Biggest Salary Jump: $50,000

Biggest Salary Drop: $0 (Technically, I was making more hourly in college, but I was not working full time.)

Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Letting management tell me my age was the reason I couldn't get more money."

Best Salary-Related Advice: "Work really hard, build a reputation, and then fight for the money you are worth. I am still blown away by the fact that I am making $185,000/year at the age of 29. However, I have come to realize that building a reputation within your company and the industry you work in as a whole adds major value. I am proud of my journey over the past eight years and will continue to strive to be the best at what I do. Dedicate yourself fully to whatever role you are in (or want to be in), educate yourself to get ahead, and don't be afraid of hard work and standing up for yourself."