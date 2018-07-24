In our series My Salary Story, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least eight years, and interested in contributing your salary story? Email us here.
Previously, we talked to a 35-year-old department supervisor in film and television who learned late in the game that she could negotiate in her industry. Today, we hear from a 29-year-old product manager who says she was denied a raise based on her age.
Age: 29
Current Location: San Jose, CA
Current Industry & Title: Senior Product Marketing Manager, Tech
Starting Salary: $33,000 (2011)
Current Salary: $170,000 base with a $15,000 yearly bonus
Number Of Years Employed: 8
Biggest Salary Jump: $50,000
Biggest Salary Drop: $0 (Technically, I was making more hourly in college, but I was not working full time.)
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Letting management tell me my age was the reason I couldn't get more money."
Best Salary-Related Advice: "Work really hard, build a reputation, and then fight for the money you are worth. I am still blown away by the fact that I am making $185,000/year at the age of 29. However, I have come to realize that building a reputation within your company and the industry you work in as a whole adds major value. I am proud of my journey over the past eight years and will continue to strive to be the best at what I do. Dedicate yourself fully to whatever role you are in (or want to be in), educate yourself to get ahead, and don't be afraid of hard work and standing up for yourself."
