How A 31-Year-Old Managing Director Quadrupled Her Salary in 9 Years

Age: 31

Current Location: Manhattan, NY

Current Industry & Title: Managing Director, Private Wealth Management

Starting Salary: £34,000 base with £1,250 bonus (roughly $57,000 based on the exchange rate in 2009)

Current Salary: $285,000 ($235,000 base with $50,000 guaranteed minimum bonus)

Number Of Years Employed: 9

Biggest Salary Jump: $149,000 in base

Biggest Salary Drop: $0 (I never accepted jobs below current level.)

Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: “Not negotiating when I transitioned from a graduate program, and believing HR when they said it was standard. There is always room for negotiation! Another hard lesson is overly trusting recruiters/hiring managers — everything needs to be on paper, or it won’t happen!”

Best Salary-Related Advice: “Always look at the job description and judge what it is worth, as opposed to looking at your current salary and calculating a percentage jump.”