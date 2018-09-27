Age: 37

Current Location: Los Angeles, CA

Current Industry & Title: Beauty Industry, Marketing Insights Sr. Manager

Starting Salary: $30,000 (2003)

Current Salary: $147,000

Number Of Years Employed: 16

Biggest Salary Jump: From $45,000 to $85,000 (2009)

Biggest Salary Drop: "In 2007, I quit my job and went back to grad school. I made $800/month working part time as a student worker in the Career Development Office at the University."

Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Not negotiating sooner. The fact that it was so easy [made me feel like] I was undervaluing myself. I wish I had put in more time to figure out what my worth was or just shot higher and asked for more and let them say no and bring me down to a lower amount."

Best Salary-Related Advice: "This was a more recent conversation I had with a mentor about where I wanted to take my career and what the next level was. I was kind of unhappy about getting where I needed to be, and the advice I got was to know your worth. Go to other interviews and see what they are willing to pay. Once you do that, come back to your job and say: 'Hey, this is my offer, can you match this?' and if they say no be willing to walk away. Know what you want and don't be afraid to go get it and take the risk. If you are not properly compensated be prepared to walk away and not just accept complacency."