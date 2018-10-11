This Executive Assistant Doubled Her Salary In Less Than 4 Years

Age: 33

Current Location: Boston, MA

Current Industry & Title: Biotech, Executive Assistant

Starting Salary: $18,720

Current Salary: $115,000 + 10% bonus, $8,500 in equity ($135,000)

Number Of Years Employed: 8

Biggest Salary Jump: $40,500

Biggest Salary Drop: "No salary drop as of yet, thank goodness."

Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Not asking for what I thought I deserved. When I started getting into negotiating salaries off the bat with an offer on the table, I often got so excited just to be making some money that I would say yes to the first offer that came through. I really regret, in my last job, getting the offer and asking for only $5,000 more. They refused and I still took the job. But, if you think about it, this amount extrapolates so much and once you’re in a position it’s difficult to negotiate again. Your biggest opportunity for leveraging salary is when you’re walking in the door. You can see a company's true colors through negotiation, but you should always negotiate politely and firmly and not jump at the first opportunity. I have also learned to walk away from offers that didn't feel right even though they would be a pay raise."

Best Salary-Related Advice: "Never let anyone else tell you what you are worth. Nothing is permanent and things are always changing, just because you are in a rough situation right now, keep the perspective that things will change. If you work hard and honestly it will work itself out. You know your value and what you bring to the table, it's your own personal responsibility to find the right job match for yourself."