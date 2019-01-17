It's likely you've heard of about Roth IRAs and have some sense that you should probably get one, but, if we're being honest, it can be hard to know where and how to start. For those of us with employer-sponsored retirement plans (whether that's a 401(k) or a 403(b)), it can be tempting to ignore other long-term investment opportunities. But there are many reasons why Roth IRAs are something you should consider — regardless of what your employer offers.