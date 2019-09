Exclusive: A Music Video That Will Inspire You To Ask For A Raise

While a lot of feminist issues can be a bit abstract, some are more easily measured. One such issue is pay disparity . And, despite feminism’s trendiness, an unpleasant fact remains: Women are still getting paid much less than men — and the gap isn’t shrinking fast enough. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau’s The Simple Truth about the Gender Pay Gap , white women in the U.S. are still paid 20% less than men. This gap is much larger for women of color, with Black women and Latinas still being paid 38% and 46% less than white men, respectively. In fact, in 2018, the pay gap for Black women actually increased from last year.