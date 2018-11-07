Job interviews can be extremely nerve-wracking — that's no secret. There's just something about going into a room with a complete stranger (who somehow feels like the omnipotent arbiter of your future) and feeling like you have to prove yourself and your capacity in a limited amount of time.
Of course, job interviews are an opportunity for interviewees to demonstrate their capabilities and suitability for a position, but they also serve as a chance to develop rapport with hiring managers and prospective colleagues, learn more about company culture, and figure out if things are a good fit — for everyone involved.
Despite the fact that job interviews are, essentially, a mutual compatibility test, many interviewees psych themselves out and end up making avoidable mistakes, especially when they are just starting out in their careers. We've all been there at one point or another: Whether it's failing to properly prepare, not doing enough research about the company and interviewer, wearing the wrong outfit, or being in a spotty service area for a phone interview. The results can be cringeworthy.
This is why it's important to take steps to manage anxiety, fear, and nervousness before heading in (pro tip: always leave earlier than you think you have to — especially if you're taking public transportation). We chatted with eight professionals about their biggest job interview mistakes and the lessons they learned from them so that, hopefully, you won't end up making the same ones. Read on to learn more about others' unfortunate interview stories and take note of what to do differently next time you're in a job interview so you don't land in the hot seat.
It was terrible. But I knew I could do amazing things in that job.
Moral of the story: Be prepared (and willing to recover from a mistake).
“I want to assure you that even experienced people make terrible mistakes in interviews. When I interviewed for the Chief Revenue Officer role at a large tech company, I totally screwed it up.
"I didn’t anticipate the kinds of questions a tech company would ask in an interview and I didn’t know how to show them that I would be the best person in that job. It was terrible. But I knew I could do amazing things in that job.
"So, I flew myself back out to Seattle (on my own dime) and convinced them to hire me—and I spent seven years there! I learned that you can recover from mistakes, even in job interviews. I also learned that preparation is everything. If you figure out a plan and really dig deep, you will never be disappointed by your effort or the outcome.”
— Joanne Bradford, SoFi CMO
When I finished speaking, there was a long silence in the room as the interviewers stared at me.
Moral of the story: Double check your interview location.
“I was interviewing for a very high-level position with a financial organization as Chief Operations Officer. The competition was fierce and I was very nervous about the upcoming interview, which was with a panel of five people.
“On the appointed day and hour, I parked near the building and proceeded to the interview on foot. I entered the building and went up the elevator to the 5th floor, easily finding the room I needed. I sat down in front of the panel, introduced myself, and began to summarize my strengths and explain why I was the ideal candidate for the position.
“When I finished speaking, there was a long silence in the room as the interviewers stared at me. Finally one spoke up and said, ‘Those are fine qualities for a finance professional, but we are actually looking for a Creative Director here.’ As it turns out, I was in the wrong building, interviewing for a different position with an unrelated company.”
— Fiona Jensen, Market Recruitment
She couldn’t answer pretty direct questions of how I’d get paid and what I’d get paid.
Moral of the story: Don't work for anyone who won't be straightforward about compensation.
“I once interviewed at a talent agency for a music director position. I was a little early and the front desk told me they’d go tell the boss I had arrived. I was then left waiting, and waiting, and waiting, with the occasional apology and reassurance that it would really only be a few more minutes. As I waited I caught on to a lot of office drama taking place.
“An hour later, I met the head of the agency who just dripped with excuse after excuse as to why she was an hour late. I really wanted to believe her, and I’m used to waiting in show business. We proceeded with the interview and it seemed like she was more interested in me as a talent. She really laid on the flattery and even told me my voice reminded her of her famous friend (I sounded nothing like her.)
“She then finally got to the actual position and couldn’t answer pretty direct questions of how I’d get paid and what I’d get paid. It was clear she was trying to have me as an independent contractor but with the control of a full time, salaried worker. I ended up taking the job against better judgement. I worked for four days and realized that employees were leaving left and right amidst a shaky business model under an eccentric leader. I never got paid for those four days.
“The lesson I learned was if someone is making you wait for a whole hour, walk out the door, they are disrespectful no matter the excuses they give. Also, if you catch someone in a white lie, trying to flatter you, you know this is a person who will say anything to get whatever they want. And, if payment seems fuzzy, it probably is.”
— Anonymous
He asked me if I lied well.
Moral of the story: Be prepared — even for the unorthodox questions.
"I was interviewed to be an assistant at a magazine right after college. I wanted it desperately. The editor who interviewed me, who is now a major literary agent, asked me if I lied well. As in, if someone called and he was there but he didn't want to talk to them, would I be able to say he wasn't there convincingly.
“I think my reaction said it all. I was so confused, I thought either he was accusing me of lying or that it was a trick question! I definitely did not recover quickly from the surprise of it and I didn't get the job.
"The experience taught me to always expect what a job might entail and anticipate questions you may be asked. I even began to think, 'What's the craziest question they could ask me?' and would prep for that.
“What's funny is that he and I are great friends today and I always tease him about the question, which he claims not to remember asking! Maybe he's a better liar than me.”
— Dini von Mueffling, DVMC PR
I was so nervous because I really wanted the opportunity. I was using a ton of buzz words.
Moral of the story: Don't pretend to be someone you're not.
“I was in a short interview that was part of a shortlisting process. It was my first job interview out of college. I was so nervous because I really wanted the opportunity. I was using a ton of buzz words. In fact, I think the words ‘if you will’ came out of my mouth two or three times in the span of the first five minutes.
"Looking back, I realize I was trying to present myself the way I thought the interviewers wanted me to be, whatever that was. Lucky for me, after about ten minutes, the lead interviewer on the panel said, ‘Let's stop for a moment.’
"He took me completely by surprise. I thought they were going to end the interview right there. But he continued, ‘Right now we are not seeing the real you — the you that caused us to invite you to this interview in the first place. Take a deep breath and let's start again so you can show us who you are.’
"I've never since gone into an interview trying to be smarter or more accomplished than I am. I remind myself to be confident in my ability and potential and to take a deep breath to calm my nerves. Ever since, I've gotten every role I've gone after!’"
— Taylor Buonocore Guthrie, Co-creator of Convers(ate)
He told me I spent too much time chatting it up and too little time expressing my fit for the job.
Moral of the story: Rapport is important, but don't prioritize friendship over expressing your qualifications.
“The biggest mistake I made during an interview was to treat it too casually. I had just finished my first degree, and I was looking for a job in marketing. I got my first invitation for an in-person interview for a job that specialized in coordinate measurement machines (CMMs). They needed someone to do online marketing for them.
“My interviewer and I built rapport instantly. He was a big reader and so was I. We spent so much time going over our favorite books and podcasts, I don't think we covered a single skill-set question. But, I had always read the importance of getting hiring managers to like you, and even how it's more important than your education and experience (which I no longer believe is true).
“My interviewer even told me that he liked me. I was sure that I had the job in the bag. Needless to say, it started to worry me after they asked for my references and I didn't hear back from them for two weeks. I tried to keep positive, I really did. Until, one day, I opened up an email from them in excited expectation...They hadn't chosen me for the job. It was a low blow, but after speaking with a friend, who I consider a mentor, he told me I spent too much time chatting it up and too little time expressing my fit for the job.”
— Moriah John, Moriah_Digital
I was afraid to ask a ‘stupid’ question or something that would make me sound unprepared.
Moral of the story: Come prepared with questions to ask.
“Early in my career, one mistake I'd make is not asking questions at a job interview. I was afraid to ask a ‘stupid’ question or something that would make me sound unprepared.
"But since then, I've learned that failing to ask questions is actually what will make a candidate seem unprepared. Asking relevant questions shows that you're an analytically minded person and that you took time to learn about the company and the role.
"Interviewing is a two-way street, and by asking questions, you show you're as interested in the company as they hopefully are in you."
— Priyanka Prakash, Fundera
She interrupted me answering a question to tell me 'Oh boy! You spelled experience wrong.'
Moral of the story: Triple check your resume and cover letter.
“I was interviewing for my first full-time job and I spelled 'experience' wrong on my resume. In the middle of the interview, the hiring manager noticed it and started to endlessly circle it with a red pen.
“She interrupted me answering a question to tell me 'Oh boy! You spelled experience wrong. You must struggle with being detail-oriented. Tell me why we should hire you if you can't spell experience or at least can be trusted to check your work before you turn it in.'
“Needless to say, that was not an interview question I had prepped for and I stumbled to find an answer. I did not get the job but I did learn to never rush the resume-writing process. For my next job interview, I handed in a perfectly-spelled and perfected-tailored resume and left with an offer in hand.”
— Lauren McGoodwin, CEO and founder of Career Contessa
A few recruiters gave me similar feedback: ‘We appreciate the detail, but please keep it brief.’
Moral of the story: Don't talk the interviewer's ear off.
“The biggest mistake I have made while interviewing for positions in the past has been elaborating too much. Usually when interviewers ask a question, they are seeking an answer that can demonstrate one’s ability to do a job while also keeping it concise. A few recruiters gave me similar feedback: ‘We appreciate the detail, but please keep it brief.’
"[In the past] while going through the interview process I found it hard to keep my answers succinct because, as a recent graduate, I felt compelled to detail my life story so recruiters would find something of value in me. However, I learned to listen attentively to the question and to keep my answer to only two sentences so that they could see I knew what I was talking about without talking their ears off.”
— Fabiana Melendez, Lifestyle and Hospitality PR
I wasn't very comfortable with my interviewing skills, so I always ended up giving robotic responses.
Moral of the story: Strive to build rapport naturally.
"When I started out my career, one of the most costly mistakes I made time and time again in my job interviews was underestimating the importance of engaging in small talk in order to win over my interviewer.
"At the time, I wasn't very comfortable with my interviewing skills, so I always ended up giving robotic responses with the sole attempt of showcasing what my accomplishments were and what I knew. However, what I failed to understand is that acing my job interviews wasn't simply about finding the best way to answer whatever question that's thrown my way. Instead, my goal needed to be centered around building rapport with the interviewer.
"In the end, job interviewers are human, just like the rest of us. They make their decisions, whether consciously or subconsciously, based on which candidates they are able to jell with and feel at ease talking to. This is important to know, because it really changes your mindset when stepping into any job interview. While it's obviously important to do what I did, and answer the interview questions as they come, it's perhaps even more important to find a way to inter personally connect with the interviewer.
"An effective way to achieve this is to ask the interviewer questions that shift the attention onto them, instead of myself. You can ask them what their favorite part of their workday is or even what they like to do outside of work during their free time. While they give their answer, you can search for opportunities to segue into other topics that will ultimately help you build a stronger connection with them."
— Jennifer Roquemore, Co-founder Resume Writing Services
