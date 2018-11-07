3 of 10

“ She couldn’t answer pretty direct questions of how I’d get paid and what I’d get paid. ”

Moral of the story: Don't work for anyone who won't be straightforward about compensation.



“I once interviewed at a talent agency for a music director position. I was a little early and the front desk told me they’d go tell the boss I had arrived. I was then left waiting, and waiting, and waiting, with the occasional apology and reassurance that it would really only be a few more minutes. As I waited I caught on to a lot of office drama taking place.



“An hour later, I met the head of the agency who just dripped with excuse after excuse as to why she was an hour late. I really wanted to believe her, and I’m used to waiting in show business. We proceeded with the interview and it seemed like she was more interested in me as a talent. She really laid on the flattery and even told me my voice reminded her of her famous friend (I sounded nothing like her.)



“She then finally got to the actual position and couldn’t answer pretty direct questions of how I’d get paid and what I’d get paid. It was clear she was trying to have me as an independent contractor but with the control of a full time, salaried worker. I ended up taking the job against better judgement. I worked for four days and realized that employees were leaving left and right amidst a shaky business model under an eccentric leader. I never got paid for those four days.



“The lesson I learned was if someone is making you wait for a whole hour, walk out the door, they are disrespectful no matter the excuses they give. Also, if you catch someone in a white lie, trying to flatter you, you know this is a person who will say anything to get whatever they want. And, if payment seems fuzzy, it probably is.”



— Anonymous