These Phone Interview Tips Will Help You Land Your Dream Job

“ Find a good spot and make sure the connection is clear. ”

Don't just assume you'll just find an empty bench to sit on during your lunch break five minutes before the interview is set to start. Plan ahead and reserve a conference room, sit in your car, or find another spot in advance that you know will be quiet and available during your interview time slot. Be sure to test the phone service in the spot beforehand, too. We all know what it's like to have a spotty connection on an important call.



Blair Decembrele, a career expert at LinkedIn, adds: "Set yourself up for success and don’t take your interview in a public place or on speakerphone. Since you’ll probably want your hands free, test your headphones or hands free device to make sure you’re all set when the hiring manager calls. Eliminate distractions like internet browsing, eating or drinking, or listening to the TV or radio in the background, all of which can be a distraction not just to yourself, but to the interviewer as well."



Remember: Just as important as a clear connection is a clear mind. Do all the stuff you would to get mentally ready for an in-person interview — like getting a full night of rest, drinking a cup of coffee if you need caffeine to turn your brain on, or even dressing in an interview outfit — to help you feel the part.