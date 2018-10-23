These Phone Interview Tips Will Help You Land Your Dream Job

Congrats, you've made it up and out of the résumé pile and into round one of your journey towards landing a new job: the phone interview, which is definitely no small feat! But — surprise! — it's tomorrow (and you have work tomorrow...at the job you already have). So what do you do?
Phone interviews are the first point of contact with your prospective employer. Since you can't rely on in-person cues and body language to aid in your communication, they require extra focus, preparation, and engagement in order to really nail. Ahead, we rounded up the questions you need to be prepared to answer, questions to be prepared to ask, environmental factors to control, and, most importantly, the little things you can do to stand out in order to guarantee round two: an in-person interview in your near future.