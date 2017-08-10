Epperson says that some companies try to automate the process by administering personality tests to candidates when screening. Then they use data analysis to select their ideal hires. Rank says that other people will hire a specific person to suss out candidates that are the right fit. That employee is often a person with a "Culture" title of some sort ("Director of Corporate Culture," for example), and they come up with guidelines. Still, "other companies leave it to the communications department or the HR department to define culture," she adds, while, "Some leaders will set the parameters for the type of culture that they want to develop within their own organizations. For example, the EVP of Logistics many have a several cultural behaviors that he/she would like to cultivate."