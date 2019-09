"My mind gets blown all the time. One statistic that has startled me was when I read that Hispanic women make about 55 cents to the dollar [paid to white men], and Black women make about 65 cents. I thought it was 78 cents — what white women earn — because that’s what people write about. I realized, Okay: I’m white, I’m privileged, and we have only progressed as much as the people who have the biggest struggle among us. So, we did a town hall on discrimination and inclusion because we wanted to know what’s happening and how we can combat it. It was very tense because it’s uncomfortable to talk about this, but it was also amazing. I got so many emails after — particularly from white women — saying they couldn’t stop thinking about it and that they were talking about it at work. Basically, all the white women in the room realized that we need to educate ourselves more and maybe talk less, and check ourselves and the assumptions we might be making about certain things."