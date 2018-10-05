Mika Brzezinski On Trump & The Biggest Raise She Ever Got

I have no idea, except it took me a long time so I know that. I was very blessed to have been pushed along the way by two very well-educated, hardworking parents. I figure if it was hard for me, then maybe it's hard for other women, too. I realized this is a universal problem. I do believe that it's in how we're socialized. I think boys are socialized to grab to toy they want and girls are socialized to ask if maybe they could possibly have a toy. I don't know why that happens.