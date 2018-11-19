I Make $113,000 & I've Left Several Jobs That Didn't Pay Enough

"I had friends who didn't take out loans for tuition, but they did take them out for their living expenses while they were in college. My parents made me a deal that they would give me a car if I could finish school without any loans. So for the five years I went to school I worked at least two full-time jobs at a time. I worked nights at a call center, cleaned houses independently, worked as a freelance journalist, coached public speaking, and took on any other odd jobs that I could find.