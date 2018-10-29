I Make Six Figures & I'm Quitting My Job To Move Abroad With No Plan

"My boss was a huge mentor and advocate for me. He knew I loved beauty, so when the company announced it was actually selling off all the beauty brands, my heart sunk. But he pulled some strings and was able to give me an opportunity to move within the company to New York before the divestiture — I just had to be able to move immediately. So I did it! Then, when we integrated into the new company, the role had changed a bit and this is where I am today."