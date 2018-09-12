How This 35-Year Old Scored Her Six-Figure Salary

I received a 75% scholarship for undergrad and then lost it. I was incredibly immature and didn't know what I was doing. When I went to law school, I was about to turn 30. So I was very familiar with the effect that debt has on your quality of life. I spent a lot of time researching schools that might offer me scholarships based on my high LSAT/low undergrad GPA/work experience. I applied to 13 or 14 schools and then narrowed down my choices based on scholarships and employment outcomes. I waited months to make a decision about where to attend because I was negotiating scholarships. It was taxing, but so worth it.