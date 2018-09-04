How This 31-Year Old Scored Her Six-Figure Salary

I found another job in the same industry six months later, but the pay was really low. I worked in museum design for a total of roughly four years, then got a lucrative offer for a firm designing fixtures for stores. The boss at that job was horrible to me and I hated it from day one. So I decided to look into UX design, a field a lot of my peers were getting into, and a former boss took a chance on me after we met at a bar and I worked at his agency for five years. I learned so much. I started as a junior and left as a director, managing clients and projects. I'm now doing design strategy — less cranking out wireframes and more guidance of startups — and I love it.