7:40 p.m. — The rain stops momentarily, and we realize we've all brought mac and cheese with various fixings for dinner, so we decide to divide and conquer. Our friends contribute asparagus and a tomato which I sauté in oil along with our bell peppers and leftover basil. J. and I contribute hot Italian elk sausage from the elk we shot last year. J. and I hunt (I got him into hunting), and we've hunted three years in a row since moving to Colorado. We both shot the elk at the same time, but one of us missed, and we'll never know who! We packed the elk (over 200 pounds of meat in three separate trips back to our car) and took it to a processor that turned it into burger, sausage, roasts, and steaks (this cost us about $400-500). We don't really buy meat at the store anymore, and one elk has lasted us a whole year. We love feeding our friends, and hunting has become a big part of that.