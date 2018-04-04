6:40 a.m. — Alarm goes off; it's Friday! I lay in bed and pick out my next box from Le Tote. I get three to four boxes a month with four clothing items in each. I've only had a subscription for about three months and I'm torn about whether I want to keep it. I usually only like three of the four items and they aren't always the highest quality. On the other hand, I do save significantly on dry cleaning and don't have to worry about what to wear in the morning. I feed the dogs and let them out while my BF showers. He's going to drop off the dogs at my apartment on his way to work. We're staying there tonight because we're meeting friends out and I live close to the location.