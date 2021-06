How Do Rich People Avoid Paying Taxes? It’s Easy, Actually

Some billionaire-apologists argue that net worth somehow isn't really wealth, because much of it isn't liquid — they couldn't withdraw billions out of the bank right this second. But that's a disingenuous twisting of how wealth works. Jeff Bezos might not be able to bathe in a billion-dollar cash pile (not on the spur-of-the-moment, anyway), but everyone understands and respects the power that being "worth" $200 billion confers. There's an old story about Rockefeller once being denied a loan because he didn't have verifiable credit at the time, intended to show how the credit system is supposed to treat everyone equally. But does anyone actually believe Rockefeller would have had trouble borrowing any amount of money he wanted? In fact, credit is pretty much exactly how extremely wealthy people thrive. While for many Americans debt has become an unbearable burden , for billionaires it's the perfect way to avoid giving away more of their wealth, since loans aren't considered income. Earning an income is petty; the truly rich leverage debt to fund their lavish lifestyles, with a credit line in the billions of dollars. Their material wealth is not so material, but an invisible hand that opens every door.