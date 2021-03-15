How Credit Scores Rule — & Ruin — Our Lives

Having excellent credit opens doors. Having bad credit leads to a snowball effect that can lock low-income Americans into poverty forever. The problem isn’t just that having bad credit means, for example, that it’s hard to qualify for a mortgage — bad credit also makes life more expensive. “It’s a huge deal in part because it forces you often to turn towards other types of credit products, like predatory loans,” says Ariel Nelson, an attorney with the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC). “In housing, the places that will accept you might have really poor conditions that might cost more than they should for what they are.” You have less money and therefore are more likely to need credit, but can only access high-interest loans where you end up paying more over the course of the loan than someone with good credit would. It’s a system that punishes people who don’t have much money by making them pay more money.