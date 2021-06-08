If you’re looking to understand the world around you, cicadas are the perfect creature to study. They’re paradoxically rare and abundant — they appear only every decade and change, but when they come, they number in the trillions. They’re a lesson on playing the long game — Brood X spent 17 years growing, building anticipation. But they also remind us to go all out — their presence this summer will feel like an overwhelming wave that demands we stop and notice them.