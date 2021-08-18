Learning About Money Changed My Life — But Not In The Way You’d Think

Except, that’s just not true. A big reason why so many people don’t know about how money works is that many of us never got any formal — or informal — education on money. And not learning about money can be expensive. Plenty of smart people look at their various student loans and think intuitively that it's more beneficial to pay off the $3,000 loan in one lump sum, and then start tackling larger ones, instead of prioritizing the highest-interest loan regardless of balance. Maybe if we all had even just one compulsory high school class that introduced basic money concepts like taxes or how interest is applied to the principal, there would be less confusion around tackling debt. I learned how to find the derivative of a function at 16, but didn't learn what marginal tax rates were until my 20s — and that really doesn't seem right. But even beyond basic high school courses, the issue is that many of us also form a single perspective of money, or only one way of talking about it, thanks to our family. And if that perspective is to not talk about money, as is often the case, that means we have that much less practice in, well, talking about money — especially in a healthy manner.