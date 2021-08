The Pandemic Exposed The Lie Of Women’s Equality. Where Do We Go From Here?

For activists and experts like Wells and Harknett the path forward is clear: comprehensive federal action that would mandate affordable child, elder, and medical care, paid family and sick leave. Policy change like this at the highest level of government would not only address the issues at the root, but it would also hold employers accountable. While movement has been made to do just that with the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Act , and the proposed Build Back Better Agenda, which specifically outlines ways to provide affordable child- and elder-care, as well as ameliorate high housing and student loan, there is still a long way to go, and a need to meet people where they are, with the problems they have now.