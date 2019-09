Ava DuVernay & Sterling K. Brown Sign Open Letter Condemning Hollywood’s Pay Gap

Over 3,000 people, including Ava DuVernay Chrissy Metz , and Sterling K. Brown , have signed an open letter calling for the end of this “egregious” pay gap. The petition is supported by the ACLU, the American Association of University Women, and Women in Hollywood. It was prompted by a study commissioned by Local 871, an organization supporting on-set and behind the scenes Hollywood workers, that found those in production fields commonly populated by women, such as script supervisors, production coordinators, and art department coordinators, receive less pay than those in similar but male-heavy fields like assistant directors and location managers.