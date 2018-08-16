This Is Why Sexual Harassment Claims On Glassdoor Reviews Are Important

“I'm sexually harassed on a daily basis,” one Glassdoor user wrote. “I'm supposed to smile and pretend like it’s fine because it's a male dominated business and that's ‘how it works.’” Reviews like this are not uncommon. In fact, the site is rife with them. And while the sheer number of harassment reports is jarring, it’s hard to overstate the importance of such testimonies living somewhere where they're accessible to others.