And while looking at what other countries have done is informative, the truth is that the U.S. should be going beyond what anyone else has done — no country has been as severely affected by this virus. If the CARES Act was meant to be a one-time deal no matter what, then maybe the federal government should have taken a more serious attitude toward containing the spread in the months after the bill was passed. Instead, the national response has been an unreliable patchwork of state-led plans, and we’ve consistently set new records for daily case rates and deaths. While no country has been perfect in meeting the needs of its people during the pandemic, perhaps no country has been as cruelly negligent as the U.S.