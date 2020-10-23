I'm donating, but it's sad that we have to do this as individuals instead of a country.— Katie (@OhWeeBeasties) October 22, 2020
Q: Why are 89-year-olds being driven to deliver pizza to make ends meet?— 🌹Shahid Buttar for Congress (@ShahidForChange) September 25, 2020
A: Our policy choices have long abandoned working people.
And Congresss squanders our resources on weapons, instead of ensuring the Social Security of Americans.
It’s a sign of collective failure. https://t.co/nLEGMjDPvh
Always weirds me out when dystopian shit's dressed up in feel-good bells and whistles. Something's wrong when an 89-year-old has to deliver pizza to cover his bills. Something's even worse when he has to do it during a pandemic. https://t.co/2VF2nJcLkI— Steiner (@DistantValhalla) September 24, 2020
you know what an act of kindness is??? building a system where 89 year old people don't have to deliver pizza in order to pay their bills. https://t.co/GQN46wzPR1— Mahsa (@mo0nbeam) September 24, 2020