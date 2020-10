By relying on donations instead of a real safety net, people are forced to play a social media popularity game to buy their own survival — because a successful campaign requires some way to stand out from the others. It's not enough to state the fact that you need aid, and so you deserve it; fundraisers need a way to write their story to be as sympathetic as possible . Struggling Americans have to justify their right to exist, whether on a crowdfunding platform or through a plea to a government notorious for pushing the narrative that needing economic assistance is a sign of indolence . Our political leaders may have been sending a barrage of mixed messages on another stimulus bill , but the overall message from our government seems clear: "Don't look at us. Go fund yourself."