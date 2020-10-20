It’s The Final Countdown: The Stimulus Bill Election Deadline Approaches

Pelosi is also reportedly “seeking clarity” from Republicans during negotiations, because even if they’ve agreed on the broad categories of what the stimulus should contain, she says some of the language remains up in the air. The Speaker gave testing and tracing as an example, noting that rigorous testing and tracing would especially help communities of color; Black Americans have been dying at much higher rates from COVID-19 than white Americans. “We had pages and pages of how you would do this in the minority community,” Pelosi told ABC. “They crossed it all out.” She said that while the Democrats and Republicans agreed on the federal government paying for contact tracing, they disagreed on explicitly laying out a federal plan, with the Republicans’ language leaving it up to states to establish their own strategies.

