Can The CDC Save America From An Eviction Crisis?

The CDC order calls eviction moratoriums an “effective public health measure” against COVID-19, citing the enormous number of Americans who have died from the disease ( 184,564 , at time of writing). People who are evicted and either have no home in which they can quarantine, or those who are forced to live in crowded housing (like homeless shelters) are obviously at higher risk of both getting and spreading the coronavirus. Given that the CDC is a public health institute, it makes clear that its intention in enacting this order is to stop the further spread of COVID-19 within the U.S. A recent study by the Aspen Institute found that between 30 to 40 million people could be at risk of eviction . The CDC says that, additionally, those who are at risk of becoming homeless due to evictions are more likely to suffer severe symptoms from COVID-19. The oncoming flu season is another point of worry for the CDC.