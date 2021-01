What To Do If You Don’t Have Your $600 Stimulus Check Yet

People who have already received the second stimulus check (or are about to) probably also received the first stimulus payment via direct deposit — it's more likely that your payment is delayed if you're getting it mailed as a check. For the first stimulus payments, the IRS either accessed direct deposit information they already had from people who previously filed their taxes online or allowed some Americans to set up direct deposit online so that the money could arrive in their bank accounts more quickly. The deadline for that has long passed, however, and it's not clear that the IRS has plans to open up registration again. Something to note is that if you no longer use the bank account you previously filed your taxes with or used to receive your first stimulus check, you should check to make sure the second stimulus isn't sent there.