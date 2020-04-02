It’s A Hard Time To Be Job Hunting, But Here’s How You Can Still Stand Out

Being extra prompt and responsive if a recruiter or employer reaches out to you will be especially helpful in finding a job right now, says Sullivan. Because many of us have moved to entirely virtual spaces when it comes to work or looking for work right now, in some ways, there’s a new layer of distance. Because of this, Sullivan says that really emphasizing your interest is key. You won’t be able to grab a coffee together at a physical café or meet for an in-person interview where you can both get a really good sense of one another, which is why being prompt and specific in your communication and using video calls when possible are important to lean on right now.