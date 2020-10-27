Back home, both her brother and mother had also become unemployed due to the pandemic. “My dad’s in China, and he’s just stuck there,” she says. She tried to help her mom apply for unemployment benefits, but the phones were always busy. “I was calling every single day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. I swear, hundreds of phone calls a day. I think after a month I finally got through,” she recalls. That’s when they found out that her mother’s social security number had been stolen and used to apply for disability benefits back in 2008 — and no one in the family had realized it until that moment. She still hasn’t been able to receive any unemployment payments. “We stopped calling, because I wasted so many hours of my life trying to get through to them,” Yansha says.