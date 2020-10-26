Women Have So Much To Say About Poop, We’re Just Afraid To Say It

That's not to say that people who've been brought up as male are shame-free when it comes to poop. Most men would of course be mortified to suffer a public bowel-related misadventure but the gendered conditioning of our childhoods has led to very different attitudes when it comes to talking about it as adults. I recall being fascinated by the boys at uni who kept a public blog documenting their poops – with pictures – which they readily shared, while I was running home between lectures to relieve my IBS — shower and bathroom tap firmly on to prevent any of my (all female) housemates from knowing that I'd been. I remember suffering severe stomach pains from being too scared to go to the bathroom at school. I remember popping Imodium at my first job in a bid to avoid the toilets while older male bosses sauntered to the loos, The Sun newspaper in hand, emerging smugly 45 minutes later for the whole open-plan office to see. My best friend once ran down the street to the bins at Sainsbury's in a T-shirt and no knickers, her unflushable poo in a plastic bag, desperate to stop her new boyfriend, who regularly texted pals pictures of his own poos, from finding out that she'd done one herself.