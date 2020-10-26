How To Train Your Body To Have The Perfect Poop

Which brings us to the final, very important factor in the perfect bathroom experience: fainting couches. No! Atmosphere. We’ve all walked into a toilet, decided it has cursed energy (all train loos have bad vibes) and concluded that we can wait. According to a survey of my friends via WhatsApp – so extremely scientific – the correct loo atmosphere is all about three things: familiarity (one friend refused to use the toilets at their school and sixth form, for seven years, and would only go at home), security (thank you to all my friends who took this as an opportunity to tell me to get a lock for my bathroom door. It’s a small flat! If I can’t see you, you’re in the toilet!) and ventilation to eliminate smell anxiety. As a wise friend puts it: "Outside of your own home, the ideal is one of those loo cubicles that’s actually a room, with a window. Second best: a cubicle with a window. The worst is a middle cubicle with people queuing outside." One friend admitted that she had such bad office toilet anxiety, she’d go back to her flat nearby to use the loo. Which is a bit extreme, but fine. Only, when she moved out, she kept the key and would sneak back into the flat during work hours. Can you imagine how tense it was, hoping the new tenants wouldn’t come home early to find a stranger using their bathroom like a reverse Goldilocks? (She would like to point out that she "bleached it every time", just in case that’s the part of this story that worries you.)