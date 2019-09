My Life With Crohn's Disease: Hospitals, Hopelessness & Heaven-Sent Support

I was euphoric for three or four days after the operation. Morphine had me FaceTiming loved ones, telling them how great I felt and showing off my cool new stoma and fresh scars. But that mood could only last for so long: the morphine tapered off, I was discharged and forced to acknowledge that a stub of intestine was chilling outside of my body. Emotional rollercoaster is a gross understatement. Beginner bag issues (like leaks) fuelled my anxiety and changing the bag every couple of days disgusted me. I felt undesirable after a guy unwittingly told a gross-out story about his friend sleeping with a girl who had a stoma. I can’t pinpoint the exact moment that I started to love my bag. Was it after (one of many) pep talks from a lovely stoma care nurse? After registering the likes of Gutless and Glamorous and Hannah Witton ? Or was it when I faced the facts: this beige, floppy pouch and pinkish piece of bowel saved my life.