In the time since then, I quit a job, took another job a million girls would kill to have, had a mental break three months later, quit that job, broke up with my girlfriend, went into a depressive spiral, contemplated unaliving myself repeatedly, got too scared to do it, started freelancing because—depressed or not—I was also too scared to be broke. I gained 30 pounds, binge ate daily, spent ALL my money on clothes while barely leaving the house, quit freelancing because I hated chasing checks, took a job I hated, quit three months later, took a job I loved, moved somewhere I loved, connected with people I loved, and a still felt like I wanted to go to sleep and never wake up. I didn’t know what was wrong with me.