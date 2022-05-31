Black Women, It’s Time To Invest In Your Joy

Close your eyes; slow down your breathing; think back to the three happiest and most freeing times in your life. Where were you? Who were you with? What about those moments made you feel so happy and free? Write those answers down, and then revisit them over the next few days, weeks, and even months. For me, creating and living a life that felt free and unbound started with dreaming about it. I had to bring into focus the vision I had for myself. In addition to reflecting on those moments in my life that felt happiest and most free, I also visualized what my ideal day, week and month looked like. How did I feel, and even look, as I moved through each of those experiences? What did I spend my days doing, and most importantly how did I support myself financially? I not only wrote down the answers to these questions in many notebooks and iPhone notes, but also created digital vision boards and word dumps containing the verbs and adjectives I wanted to embody.