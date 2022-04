Have you ever been told “we don't do that” when it comes to seeking out experiences in nature or exploring alternative modes of healing like psychedelics? Have you ever craved a deeper, more meaningful connection to your body and community? Chances are, if you exist in a Black body on planet earth, you’ve answered yes to at least one of these questions. And if you are LGBTQIA+ or disabled, the likelihood that you are nature deprived is even more likely. The “ nature gap ,” defined by the Center for American Progress as a phenomenon where “people of color, families with children, and low-income communities are most likely to be deprived of the benefits that nature provides,'' has been brought more clearly into focus against the backdrop of global crises (e.g. environmental, public health) and increased media coverage of violence against BIPOC. Now, more than ever, we understand that access to nature is a human right which greatly impacts the trajectory of our lived experiences.