LGBTQ+ Youth Are Facing A Mental Health Crisis

"Particularly now, the conversation nationwide is really focused more so on the importance of mental wellness and mental health care — and yet we're seeing the data that LGBTQ youth are not receiving the mental health care they desire. [Editor's note: The survey revealed that 46% of LGBTQ youth reported they wanted psychological or emotional counseling from a mental health professional, but were unable to receive it in the past 12 months.] The reasons range from not having LGBTQ-competent providers, to concerns with parents allowing them to have therapy. I think that now there is a need to look at the way that we provide mental health services to all youth, and LGBTQ youth in particular, so that we can start addressing some of those gaps.