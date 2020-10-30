Parcopresis: Why Do Women Suffer From Poo Anxiety?

Poo is endlessly confounding. It is at once a necessary bodily function and a primordial object of disgust. In Britain, there has historically been a perverse and tongue-in-cheek pride with which we have embraced toilet or scatological humour. It’s woven throughout the writing of Chaucer, Shakespeare and Jonathan Swift, all of whom were alive before we had a proper sewage system and therefore saw a lot more faeces than most of us are likely to in our lifetimes. Indeed, our historic obsession with it as a source of humour could actually tell us something about why pooing is still so taboo. We make fun of things that we are scared and ashamed of – that’s why so much comedy reflects social anxieties. "Faeces is a source of contamination and disease, with faecal-borne diseases still killing huge numbers of children worldwide," Nick notes. "It makes sense to dislike it, to put it out of mind as well as out of sight, and thus to have taboos around it. Shame attaches to disgusting things and for most of us there is still some shame and reticence attached to defecation. In the case of parcopresis, that shame is just stronger and more inhibiting."