Toilet Paper Is The Ultimate Single-Use Product. Can We Change Our Ways?

Is it as simple as out of sight, out of mind? Research on the subject of anal cleansing tends to focus on communities with limited or no access to improved water and sanitation (and rightfully so) but among those of us in the UK for whom this is not an issue, the reluctance to ditch toilet paper in favour of a water-based cleanse most likely boils down to two things: convenience and a sense of disgust. The former speaks for itself but the latter is not quite so straightforward. Certainly there is a squeamishness around this part of the body – a hangover from our Victorian ancestors’ insistence on modesty at all costs – but some scientists believe that disgust is actually a biological mechanism which, historically, played an important role in our survival. It has been observed that the things we consistently find disgusting – vomit, corpses, rotting meat – also make us ill and so disgust, it is thought, once helped us to avoid infectious diseases. Providing you wash your hands thoroughly afterwards using soap and water (just as you do after using toilet paper), there is no real reason to shy away from a water-based cleanse; that hesitation is simply your lizard brain alerting you to the unfriendly bacteria in your faeces.